Teenagers commit suicide together

Two teenagers allegedly killed themselves in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali on Tuesday.

Locals found them unconscious and took them to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex on Tuesday around 7.30pm where the on duty physician declared them dead.

The deceased are – Rajib Pyada, 17, son of one Zaheer Pyada of Tungibaria village and and Rabeya Akter, 15, the daughter of Ripon Hawlader, a neighbour of Zaheer. Both of the teenagers are class-IX students at Bara Baishjodia A Hakim Secondary School.

According to the locals the two were in a relationship.