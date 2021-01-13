Teenagers commit suicide together

Two teenagers allegedly killed themselves in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali on Tuesday.
Locals found them unconscious and took them to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex on Tuesday around 7.30pm where the on duty physician declared them dead.
The deceased are – Rajib Pyada, 17, son of one Zaheer Pyada of Tungibaria village and and Rabeya Akter, 15, the daughter of Ripon Hawlader, a neighbour of Zaheer. Both of the teenagers are class-IX students at Bara Baishjodia A Hakim Secondary School.
According to the locals the two were in a relationship.
Locals said, the duo went to a lonely place near Rabeya’s house and committed suicide together by taking poison. Both of them fell unconscious after that. The locals took them to the nearby Kalapara Upazila Health Complex. The physician said they died on the way to hospital.
Khandoker Mostafizur Rahman, the officer in charge (OC) of Kalapara police station, said that police recovered the bodies and took them to the police station.
The bodies were sent to the Patuakhali Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.