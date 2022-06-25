‘Tell me, what could be more pleasing than this?’

Thousands of people throng to Kathalbari area in Shibchar upazila in Madaripur Saturday morning to attend the inauguration of Padma Bridge and a grand rally. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as chief guest.

Many people came to the rally ground with colourful dress.

A traffic jam has been created in the three-kilometre area of Dhaka-Khulna expressway from the rally ground as people came with a huge number of vehicles.