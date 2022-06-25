People from different districts of the country were coming to the rally ground via road and water routes. Many people were seen coming to the rally ground on foot due to the pressure of vehicles.
Local leaders and activists of ruling Awami League brought out procession with banners, festoons and placards thanking and congratulating the prime minister for her resolute to construct the Padma Bridge. Gathering of people was enlarging at every moment. The whole Banglabazar ghat area was looking like a festive spot.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a certain transport worker Iqbal Hossain from Kashiani in Gopalganj, said, “We 50 people of a village have come here by a bus. We have been walking to the rally ground as there is huge traffic jam. Despite the suffering I’m enjoying a lot. So many people here!”
“We no longer will have to wait for hours for ferry after today. Tell me, what could be more pleasing than this for us?” he added.
An easy-bike driver Hiran Sheikh from Mahishdia village in Dighalia upazila in Khulna was talking to Prothom Alo at Banglabazar ghat connecting road. Around 90 more people led by a local UP chairman came to the ground.
He said, “We have come here celebrating the whole way. If we had not come to the ground early, we would have faced traffic jam. We wanted to sit near the stage.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shariatpur police super SM Ashraful, who is in charge of Naodoba area, said, “We have been working to ensure security of all. No untoward incident has been reported anywhere so far.”
Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer M Asaduzzaman said the administration has been working to ensure security of all at the rally ground.