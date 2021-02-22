Tensions mount at JU, demo continues defying authorities’ order

A section of Jahangirnagar University students still have occupied different dormitories, defying the university administration's instruction to leave the campus by 10:00am on Monday.
Witnesses said the students are staging demonstrations at different halls to press home their 4-point demand, UNB reports.
Their demands include withdrawal of the order to leave halls, allowing the female students to stay in one dormitory, providing them with the case documents over the Friday attack and inserting the names of those involved in the attack in the case.
Earlier in the day, the JU hall provosts conducted a drive in their dormitories and asked the students to leave the campus right away.
On Friday, several students of the university were injured in an attack by the local residents of the neighbouring Gerua village. The clash was erupted following a dispute over a cricket match.
The next day, some students unlocked the gates of some dormitories and took positions there.
In this situation, the JU authorities asked the students to leave their dormitories by 10:00am Monday or else, a notice says, legal action would be taken against them.
ASM Firoz Ul Hasan, acting proctor of the university and provost of AFM Kamal Uddin Hall, said, "All the students are requested to leave the dormitories, because there is a pandemic-time restriction over access to classes and dormitories.”
JU, like other educational institutions, was shut on 19 March 2020 following a government order.