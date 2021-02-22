Tensions mount at JU, demo continues defying authorities’ order

On Friday, several students of the university were injured in an attack by the local residents of the neighbouring Gerua village. The clash was erupted following a dispute over a cricket match.

The next day, some students unlocked the gates of some dormitories and took positions there.

In this situation, the JU authorities asked the students to leave their dormitories by 10:00am Monday or else, a notice says, legal action would be taken against them.

ASM Firoz Ul Hasan, acting proctor of the university and provost of AFM Kamal Uddin Hall, said, "All the students are requested to leave the dormitories, because there is a pandemic-time restriction over access to classes and dormitories.”

JU, like other educational institutions, was shut on 19 March 2020 following a government order.



