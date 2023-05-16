LNG supply resumes but loadshedding remains

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) supply in the country has resumed partly after a halt of three days resulting in an increase of the overall gas supply. Gas supply resumed in Chattogram too but many CNG filling stations failed to supply gas to the vehicles on Monday.

Industries and power sectors are also suffering from gas shortages. As a result, loadshedding problem persists

According to Petrobangla, daily demand for gas in the country is around 4 billion cubic feet while the highest supply ranges from 2.8 to 2.85 billion cubic feet. Only 2.17 cubic feet of gas could be supplied on Monday morning. Later around afternoon, 250 million cubic feet started to be supplied from Summit’s floating terminal.

LNG exported from abroad is supplied through two floating LNG re-gasification units in Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali.

Petrobangla said one of the re-gasification units is run by US company Excelerate Energy and another by Summit Group. Supply from these two LNG terminals was suspended at 11:00pm on Friday amid cyclone Mocha. Excelerate Energy later moved its terminal to deep sea to avert possible damage by the cyclone. The terminal is moving back and resumption of the supply from the terminal may take two weeks.

An official of Petrobangla, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that there is one ship carrying LNG at Maheshkhali right now. The supply will increase after another ship reaches Maheshkhali, likely on 18 May.