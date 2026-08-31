Magura child rape-murder: High Court upholds Hitu Sheikh’s death sentence

The High Court has upheld the death sentence of Hitu Sheikh in the widely discussed case involving the rape and murder of a child in Magura. A High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja delivered the verdict today, Monday.

The court delivered the verdict after accepting the accused’s death reference (approval of the death sentence), dismissing his appeal and disposing of his jail appeal. Hitu Sheikh is the father-in-law of the sister of the eight-year-old girl who was raped.