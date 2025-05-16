Recruitment at two ranks under consideration, no direct appointment as SI

Sources at the police headquarters say the idea of recruitment in two tiers is being considered to resolve the long-standing psychological conflict among police personnel of different ranks, to ease promotion-related complications and also to enhance professional excellence. Officers who are promoted to the rank of sub-inspector (SI) from the rank of constable are often viewed differently by those who are directly appointed as SIs. Similarly, SIs who are promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) or higher ranks often face discrimination in receiving due respect.

Concerned officials in the police force say that officers who are promoted from lower ranks often face obstacles created by officers from other tiers when it comes to receiving various benefits. Resolving this conflict among members of the force is one of the main reasons behind the consideration of recruitment in two levels.

The proposal submitted by the police headquarters to the police reform commission recommended this recruitment in two tiers. It also mentioned upgrading the constables from Grade 17 to Grade 16. However, this proposal was not taken into cognizance in the final recommendations of the reform commission.

In this situation, the police have decided to submit a proposal to the home ministry highlighting various aspects of recruitment at two ranks. Consideration is for changing the grade for constables or introducing direct recruitment to the post of ASI in the future. They will later be given promotions to the rank of ASP and above.