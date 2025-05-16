Bangladesh Police
Recruitment at two ranks under consideration, no direct appointment as SI
The police are considering new recruitments to be made at two tiers or ranks, instead of three. Rather than direct appointment to the rank of sub-inspector (SI), the force wants to only recruit at the constable or assistant sub-inspector (ASI) level. Recruitments above that will be made only to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP).\
According to sources at the police headquarters, a feasibility study is being carried out on this proposal at present, with the various aspects being examined. The police headquarters have sent a questionnaire to the district police offices in this regard. At the same time, a team from the police headquarters is talking to field-level police personnel and preparing a report accordingly.
Sources at the police headquarters say the idea of recruitment in two tiers is being considered to resolve the long-standing psychological conflict among police personnel of different ranks, to ease promotion-related complications and also to enhance professional excellence. Officers who are promoted to the rank of sub-inspector (SI) from the rank of constable are often viewed differently by those who are directly appointed as SIs. Similarly, SIs who are promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) or higher ranks often face discrimination in receiving due respect.
Concerned officials in the police force say that officers who are promoted from lower ranks often face obstacles created by officers from other tiers when it comes to receiving various benefits. Resolving this conflict among members of the force is one of the main reasons behind the consideration of recruitment in two levels.
The proposal submitted by the police headquarters to the police reform commission recommended this recruitment in two tiers. It also mentioned upgrading the constables from Grade 17 to Grade 16. However, this proposal was not taken into cognizance in the final recommendations of the reform commission.
In this situation, the police have decided to submit a proposal to the home ministry highlighting various aspects of recruitment at two ranks. Consideration is for changing the grade for constables or introducing direct recruitment to the post of ASI in the future. They will later be given promotions to the rank of ASP and above.
When asked about these matters, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo that the police are working to ensure regular promotions, to reduce the existing psychological gaps, and prepare them for investigating cases. As part of this effort, the idea of recruitment at two tiers system is being considered. After the evaluation of this proposal, it will be sent to the home ministry.
Concept behind recruitment at two levels
Police often face significant challenges in investigating cases. Sub-inspectors are responsible for the core investigative work. According to Section 741 of the Police Regulations of Bengal (PRB) 1943, fifty per cent of the total SI posts are filled through promotion from constables. There has long been discussion about the lack of adequate training for SIs promoted in this way. Given this situation, the police aim to introduce a recruitment level below ASP and provide relevant training from that stage. This would improve the quality of investigations.
Officials at the police headquarters stated that under the current public service employment system, three promotions are generally considered satisfactory. In the case of exceptional merit, there may be up to five promotions. However, in the police force, promotion bottlenecks are prevalent. This has led to frustration among members of the police. Additionally, due to increased recruitment at lower levels without creating sufficient posts at higher levels, many officers do not receive timely promotions. A two-tier recruitment system could largely solve this problem. Constables would eventually be able to be promoted up to the ASP level, which would reduce both the psychological divide and frustration.
London police model for recruitment at two levels
Officials involved in the process are looking at the London police model as a reference for such recruitment. An official at the police headquarters, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that in London, those who are recruited as constables can eventually become Chief Constable. Bangladesh Police wants to follow that model.
Proposal to the Commission
Currently, Bangladesh Police recruits members at three ranks across four categories. In the first tier, constables are recruited in Grade 17. In the second tier, sub-inspectors (unarmed) and sergeants are recruited in Grade 10t. In the third tier, ASPs are recruited in Grade 9. In addition, various civil employees are also recruited into different roles within the police force.
In its proposal to the reform commission, the police suggested changing this recruitment system. To establish the police as a more transparent, accountable, people-friendly, and widely accepted force, the proposal called for replacing the three-rank entry system or recruitment with a two-rank entry recruitment model. Additionally, it recommended hiring personnel for designated posts under categories such as trade policemen and non-police officers for administrative duties within the Bangladesh Police. The proposal also specified the qualifications required for recruitment to each position.
Challenges requite pragmatic thinking
In 2021, to attract more qualified and talented candidates to the post of cadet sub-inspector (unarmed), several changes were made to the recruitment process, and a fully digitalised system was introduced. According to concerned persons, in recent years the number of graduates from the country’s top universities joining the SI posts has increased significantly. If direct recruitment to the SI post is stopped, candidates of merit may lose interest in joining at lower levels.
Sources at the police headquarters said they are also considering whether direct recruitment can be done at the ASI level instead of constable, to ensure the flow of qualified candidates into the police force is not reduced. Additionally, discussions are underway about how to make the police force more attractive to meritorious individuals. There is also consideration of whether higher degrees in law and police science can be awarded during the training of those recruited at the second tier. A possible basic requirement for recruitment at this level could be a bachelor’s degree. Furthermore, educational qualifications and Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) will be given more weight in promotion processes. An individual’s overall professional performance will also be evaluated.
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Nurul Huda told Prothom Alo, given the realities of the subcontinent, university graduates are unlikely to feel comfortable joining the force at the constable level. They may also feel uneasy performing the typical duties of constables. If a recruitment system at two entry tiers is introduced, it is essential to change the title and pay scale of the lowest rank. Otherwise, individuals or merit may be discouraged from joining at the entry level. All such aspects must be taken into consideration before taking any decision.