Bangladesh

Rough sea

Vessel at St Martin to evacuate nearly 400 tourists

Staff Correspondent and Correspondent
Cox's Bazar, Teknaf
St. Martin's IslandProthom Alo file photo

The Cox's Bazar district administration and the ship owners have sent a ship to St Martin to evacuate nearly 400 stranded tourists on the island by Sunday night as the depression over the east-central Bay intensified into a deep depression.

Due to the inclement weather, travelling to the island will remain suspended from Monday morning for an indefinite period. Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3.

The ship, MV Karnaphuli express, has already reached the island to evacuate the tourists. 

St. Martin union parishad (UP) chairman Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that gusty wind has started blowing in the area since the morning. The low-lying areas are being inundated due to the tidal surge.   

He said the ship's operation will remain suspended sine die from tomorrow morning. Tourists are asked to leave the island. 

MV Karnaphuli regional director Hossain Islam Bahadur said the vessel is supposed to reach the Cox’s Bazar carrying all tourists at 9:00pm.    

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment