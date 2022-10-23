Vessel at St Martin to evacuate nearly 400 tourists

The Cox's Bazar district administration and the ship owners have sent a ship to St Martin to evacuate nearly 400 stranded tourists on the island by Sunday night as the depression over the east-central Bay intensified into a deep depression.

Due to the inclement weather, travelling to the island will remain suspended from Monday morning for an indefinite period. Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3.