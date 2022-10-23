Vessel at St Martin to evacuate nearly 400 tourists

The ship, MV Karnaphuli express, has already reached the island to evacuate the tourists.
St. Martin union parishad (UP) chairman Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that gusty wind has started blowing in the area since the morning. The low-lying areas are being inundated due to the tidal surge.
He said the ship's operation will remain suspended sine die from tomorrow morning. Tourists are asked to leave the island.
MV Karnaphuli regional director Hossain Islam Bahadur said the vessel is supposed to reach the Cox’s Bazar carrying all tourists at 9:00pm.