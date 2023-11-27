RAB arrests 26 more for ‘political violence, sabotage’

They are arrested from different parts of the country, said RAB headquarters’ Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ASP Al Amin.

So far, RAB has arrested a total of 765 people in connection with violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, including the attack and sabotage on 28 October, he added.

Besides, 426 RAB patrol teams, including 142 in the capital, have been deployed across the country in order to prevent violence and vandalism and to maintain the law and order situation.