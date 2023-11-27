RAB arrests 26 more for ‘political violence, sabotage’

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested 26 more people including BNP leaders and activists in connection with cases of attack, sabotage, and violence that took place in different parts of the country.
Hanif Raihan, vice-president of Hatirjheel Ward No. 35 of the capital, and Arman Ullah Dablo, president of South Keraniganj union Jubo Dal, were among the arrestees.
They are arrested from different parts of the country, said RAB headquarters’ Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ASP Al Amin.
So far, RAB has arrested a total of 765 people in connection with violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, including the attack and sabotage on 28 October, he added.
Besides, 426 RAB patrol teams, including 142 in the capital, have been deployed across the country in order to prevent violence and vandalism and to maintain the law and order situation.
To provide security for passenger and goods transport, long-distance public transport and cargo transport are being escorted to the destination safely by patrolling in different parts of the country.
In addition, RAB's intelligence surveillance is continuing in important places including bus stands, railway stations to prevent any kind of vandalism and violence, added the RAB official.