China keen to provide loan for another metro rail project

China Exim Bank is interested in providing loans for construction of a metro rail route stretching from Gabtoli to Narayanganj via Sadarghat.

China would provide Tk 450 billion in the project, known as metro rail-2, worth Tk 600 billion.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) held a meeting with the visiting delegation of the Chinese Exim Bank on Wednesday afternoon. ERD’s additional secretary Mirana Mahrukh led the ERD team at the meeting held at ERD auditorium.