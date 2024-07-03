PM’s visit: China seeks comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Bangladesh

Bangladesh and China elevated their bilateral relations to “strategic partnership” from trade and economic cooperation when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Dhaka eight years ago.

Bangladesh also joined the country’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the main enterprise of China’s foreign and strategic policies, at that time as well.

This time China is keen to elevate the relations to another level, to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Beijing in the second week of July.

This is likely to be reflected in the joint statement that would be issued after the formal meeting of the two sides during the visit of the prime minister.

Diplomatic sources said several years ago the government took a coordinated initiative to implement development infrastructures centering the Matarbari deep sea port after joining Japan’s Initiative of BIG-B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt).