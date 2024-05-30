How is India matching China’s anti-access area denial capabilities?

Until the 1990s, India had the lone troubled land frontier with China. By the turn of the 20th Century the Indian Ocean became India’s new frontier due to China’s increased naval manoeuvers. India-Pakistan borders have been confrontational since 1947. They fought three declared wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971 and one undeclared Kargil War in 1999. The war of 1971 witnessed a couple of naval engagements not seen in previous wars. The most significant operations were the sinking of INS Kukri and PNS Gazi, naval blockade of Pakistan and India taking the war close to Pakistan’s shore and attacked Karachi harbour on 5 December 1971.

Over the decades the advances in civilian and military technology around the world has transformed the concept, character and conduct of wars. In the maritime domain surface, sub-surface and air space are one integrated battle space. In the competition for the dominance of the battle space and defending the center of gravity, the kinetic values resulting from the dynamism of ‘Anti-access (A2)’ and ‘Area Denial (AD)’ capabilities are key indicators.

On the oceanic front China has exceeded India in terms of A2/AD capabilities. China has the largest navy in the world per number of ships and second by tonnage - only behind the US Navy. China’s naval aviation has been on the double march since 2000. It now possesses second largest carrier fleet with two operational carriers and one waiting to join the fleet. First carrier Liaoning was commissioned in 2012; Shandong, the second carrier in 2019 and the third flat deck 80,000 ton Fujian (Type 003) having electromagnetic catapult and arresting devices is going through trials to join the fleet in late 2025 or early 2026. The fourth, Type 004, possibly with nuclear propulsion is reportedly under construction. China planned to have six aircraft carriers by 2030/2035. H I Sutton, an online based open source intelligence site reported on 15 May 2024 about the world’s first ever dedicated drone carrier being built by China.