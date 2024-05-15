China widening area denial

People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), the naval branch of Chinese military celebrated its 75th founding anniversary on 23 April 2024. Since its establishment on 24 April 1949 till the 1980s, PLAN was an offshore territorial defence navy built on quantitative force. A forward looking development of the navy simmered only in the early 1990s.

Taiwan’s first presidential election in 1996 accelerated the navy’s modernisation. China was perturbed by the political move across the Taiwan Strait. China viewed the first ever election as prelude to Taiwan declaring independence. To stop Taiwan crossing the red line, China conducted massive naval maneuver in the Taiwan Strait including live fire missiles landing close to Taiwan’s coast. China’s naval maneuver prompted the US administration to dispatched two carrier task groups to offset China’s naval threat.

PLAN leadership got the ground to strongly persuade political leadership for renewed attention toward the long neglected maritime frontiers. Pre-election naval diplomatic engagements brought to the fore China’s naval weaknesses over the reunification of Taiwan and in defending its disputed maritime claims over the nine-dash line, Spratly and Paracel Island Groups in the South China Sea, disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu island, first and second island chain and importantly, protecting the Sea Lines of Communication transporting China’s ever increasing maritime trade.