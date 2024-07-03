Interest in Chinese loans for 9 railway and road projects

Bangladesh is interested in Chinese loans for nine road and railway projects and the issue could be raised during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to China.

Already the bridges and railways ministries have sent a list of these projects to the foreign ministry.

According to the sources in the road transport and railway ministries, there are six railway projects in the list.

The other three projects are - construction of a metro rail line from Gabtoli in Dhaka to Narayanganj, construction of a new bridge over the river Kocha in Pirojpur and repair of the Muktarpur bridge in Munshiganj.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit China from 8 to 11 July. Sources in the foreign ministry say Chinese loans for these projects may get priority in the bilateral discussions during the visit.