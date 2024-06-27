Bangladesh seeks no reciprocation in its friendship with India

When the head of government visits a neighbouring state twice within a span of just two weeks, there certainly must be something special about the relations between the two countries. That was clear in the joint statement of the two prime ministers too. They mentioned the fact that prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited Delhi twice in a matter of two weeks, saying that this was proof of the sincerity and strength of friendship.

The Press Journal of India described the distinctiveness of these bilateral relations. Journalist Jayanta Roy Chowdhury wrote there that “Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India ahead of a trip to Beijing was thus all about assuring Delhi that if there is one bright spot left where its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy was working it was in the corridors of power in Dhaka.”