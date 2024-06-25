Bangladesh-India: Ambiguity over water-sharing persists

Lofty issues such as digital and green partnership and the Indo-Pacific Strategy have come up in the vision, with Bangladesh being a partner to India is these areas, taking steps for implementation. For example, goods train will travel from India’s Gede to Hasimara in the northeast. Yet it is not clear how this will operate, and whether Bangladesh will have the authority to know what is being carried in the goods train or not. Perhaps these matters will be discussed at a later date.

This will benefit India strategically. They will be able to bypass the Chicken’s Neck and go to the northeast states through Bangladesh and transport their goods too. The reaction evoked in the mind of people in Bangladesh is only natural. After all, a lot has been said and done about connectivity over the past 15 years, and India has been the beneficiary. But we want to benefit too.

When prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010 announced that India would be able to use Mongla and Chattogram ports, the main objective was to create a free regional space. That would mean connectivity with not just India, but with Nepal , Bhutan and all other neighbours too. But have we been able to have adequate connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan? That has not happened and that is why people are venting their anger.