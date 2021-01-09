Three, including BCL leader, die after excessive drinking

Three persons including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died after excessive intake of liquor in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj. They died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday, between morning and noon. Two others are in critical condition at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Hasan Babu, 32, organising secretary of Sonargaon upazila Chhatra League, Mohsin Mia, 23, of Meghna Kadirganj area and Tofazzal Hossain, 40, of Jainpur village.

Inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon police station, Tabidur Rahman, said that deceased Zahid Hasan was the younger brother of Masudur Rahman, the chairman of Pirojpur union in Sonargaon. Zahid was also the organising secretary of upazila Chhatra League. He had an office in Meghna Industrial area.