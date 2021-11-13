Three yaba factories found along Indian border

The narcotics control department, at the meeting said that other than these three factories, yaba was also coming from Myanmar via various states in India, into Bangladesh. The drug traffickers were also using India's sea routes for the purpose. Bangladesh also informed the meeting that under various different names, phensidyl, heroin, cannabis, buprenorphine and other drugs were coming into Bangladesh from India.

At the meeting, according to sources, the Indian narcotics control bureau placed stress on capacity building, working together to stop the trafficking of drugs, exchange of intelligence and sharing information on inter-country drug traffickers.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, director general of the narcotics control department Abdus Sabur said that yaba is smuggled into Bangladesh from certain areas in India. India has been informed about the matter. The new routes for drug trafficking were also discussed with India.