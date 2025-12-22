Osman Hadi murder to be tried under Speedy Trial Tribunal: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the case filed over the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi will be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal.
In a post on his verified Facebook page at 1:50 pm on Monday, Asif Nazrul said the trial of the murder case would be completed within a maximum of 90 days after the submission of the police report, in line with Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002.
Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure of the July mass uprising and convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot by assailants on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan on 12 December. He later died at a hospital in Singapore on 18 December.