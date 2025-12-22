Bangladesh

Osman Hadi murder to be tried under Speedy Trial Tribunal: Asif Nazrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Law adviser Asif NazrulProthom Alo file photo

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the case filed over the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi will be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal.

In a post on his verified Facebook page at 1:50 pm on Monday, Asif Nazrul said the trial of the murder case would be completed within a maximum of 90 days after the submission of the police report, in line with Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure of the July mass uprising and convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot by assailants on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan on 12 December. He later died at a hospital in Singapore on 18 December.

