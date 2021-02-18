Ties with Bangladesh would grow further under new US govt: Envoy

US ambassador in Dhaka Earl R Miller on Thursday expressed optimism that Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance in coming days under the new US administration, reports BSS.

He also assured of the continued engagement of the United States in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

The US envoy made the comment as he made call on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry here, a press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

After the assumption of the new US administration led by US president Joe Biden, the prospect of having closer ties between two countries has enhanced, the two sides observed.