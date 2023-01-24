DCs’ demands in 245 proposals

The government considers the DC conference and their proposals with due importance as the DCs represent the government at the field level. The DCs send the proposals at the cabinet division before the conference. Then the cabinet division synthesises the proposals and takes initiative to hold discussion on them.
The DC of Moulvibazar made the proposal of introducing video call system. He said because of this the recurrence of visit of the prisoners’ relatives will decrease.
Some more proposals
The DC of Satkhira has proposed to add sections 170, 171 and 419 of penal code in the schedule of the laws of mobile court. As a justification of the proposal it was said that any person posturing as an official or a member of a force can be punished under those sections. The executive magistrates could punish such crimes if the proposal is accepted.
The DC of Khagrachhari has proposed conducting investigation through executive department to assess the rationality of firing by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outside of eight kilometres of the border. The DC of Lakshmipur made a proposal of organising math and science Olympiad at the upazila, district and divisional level while the DC of Jamalpur has proposed to take initiative to implement the knowledge gained from math and science Olympiad through more research. The DC of Bhola has proposed to set up public libraries in all upazilas.
Demand for 24-hour ‘education channel’
The DC of Gopalganj district has proposed to set up a coordination committee to realise revenue at the district level while the DC of Sherpur asked for proper implementation of the government’s allowances during disasters. The DC of Jhalakathi has proposed setting up a 24-hour “education channel”, and the DC of Brahmanbaria proposed raising the ceiling of loan for the youths. The DC of Sylhet sought for a project to bring a huge amount of agricultural land that is not being tilled in Sylhet area while the DC of Satkhira asked for setting up of a mango research institute.
The divisional commissioner of Rangpur proposed eight special economic zones for tanneries in eight divisional towns while the DC of Barishal proposed to set up old age homes at district or divisional level. The DC of Magura proposed to stop plying of low-speed trucks on the first lanes of highways.
The DC of Cumilla proposed the government to announce Cumilla City Corporation area as an expensive area while the DC of Jamalpur proposed to give them the power to recruit workforces for the residential office of the UNOs. The DC of Brahmanbaria proposed to set up a coordination cell to supervise the writ petitions at the Supreme Court and civil cases alongside the land ministry while the DC of Joypurhat asked for rehabilitation centre for the drug addicts at the jails. The DC of Barishal has proposed to set up a medical university there.
Cabinet division said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the DC conference at Shapla Hall at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the morning. Then they took part in an open discussion with the prime minister. The DCs will raise different issues to the prime minister also.
Following the programme at PMO, a department-wise session was to begin at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. On the second day of the conference, the DCs will hold meeting with Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique and will pay a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid on the third day of the conference. The divisional commissioners will also attend the programme.