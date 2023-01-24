DCs’ demands in 245 proposals

The DC of Gopalganj district has proposed to set up a coordination committee to realise revenue at the district level while the DC of Sherpur asked for proper implementation of the government’s allowances during disasters. The DC of Jhalakathi has proposed setting up a 24-hour “education channel”, and the DC of Brahmanbaria proposed raising the ceiling of loan for the youths. The DC of Sylhet sought for a project to bring a huge amount of agricultural land that is not being tilled in Sylhet area while the DC of Satkhira asked for setting up of a mango research institute.

The divisional commissioner of Rangpur proposed eight special economic zones for tanneries in eight divisional towns while the DC of Barishal proposed to set up old age homes at district or divisional level. The DC of Magura proposed to stop plying of low-speed trucks on the first lanes of highways.

The DC of Cumilla proposed the government to announce Cumilla City Corporation area as an expensive area while the DC of Jamalpur proposed to give them the power to recruit workforces for the residential office of the UNOs. The DC of Brahmanbaria proposed to set up a coordination cell to supervise the writ petitions at the Supreme Court and civil cases alongside the land ministry while the DC of Joypurhat asked for rehabilitation centre for the drug addicts at the jails. The DC of Barishal has proposed to set up a medical university there.