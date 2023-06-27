Minority leaders castigate BNP leader Gayeshwar’s recent claim on Hindus

Referring to the wave of attacks on minorities in the run up to national elections held in 2014 and earlier, they also held BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami responsible.

Reiterating his previous stance against the US congressmen’s letter – calling it a “travesty of truth” – Advocate Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, said: “In 1977, under BNP founder Gen Ziaur Rahman’s watch, the core tenets of a non-communal polity was destroyed.”

“Following the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, successive regimes led by Gen Zia and Gen Ershad all went on an overdrive – introducing a Pakistan-style communal rule, and embracing communal forces,” he added.