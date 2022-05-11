Tk 3.9b misappropriated from 3 power plants: TIB

An estimated amount of Tk 3.90 billion has been misappropriated in the land procurement, acquisition and compensation process of three government power plants, says Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The anti-graft watchdog claimed that some local public representatives, land acquisition officials, NGO workers, and power plant officials received the money embezzled from two coal-fired and one liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

The study report was disclosed on Wednesday through a webinar styled, “Coal and LNG Power Project in Bangladesh: Challenges of Good Governance and Ways to Overcome."