Formulation of new law underway on misuse of antibiotics: Health minister

The minister said after formulation of the new drug law, no pharmacies will be allowed to sell antibiotic medicines without doctor's prescription. He also said license of the pharmacies will be cancelled if they sell antibiotics violating the law.
He urged the people to avoid misuse of antibiotics to help preserve the effectiveness of it (antibiotics).
The overuse of antibiotics - especially taking antibiotics when they're not the correct treatment - promotes antibiotic resistance.
According to health experts, inappropriate use of antibiotics reduces resistant capacity of human body.