41pc youth are neither working nor studying

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics Report of 2022, approximately 41 per cent of youth in Bangladesh are inactive. This means they are neither in education, employment, nor receiving any job training.

Notably, the rate of inactivity is significantly higher among girls, standing at 61.71 per cent, while among boys, it is lower at 18.59 per cent. The number of such inactive youth is on the rise.

The BBS has defined the age range of 15 to 24 years for determining the rate of inactive youth. Based on this criterion, the report indicates that the number of inactive youth in Bangladesh is approximately 12.9 million.

Economists and labour market experts attribute the high rate of inactive youth to various factors, including early marriage of girls, lack of necessary job skills, inadequate education, insufficient employment opportunities, and poor social conditions.