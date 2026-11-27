Masked youths stage demonstration in London, demand ban on Bangladeshi politics
A group of masked youths staged a demonstration in Whitechapel, East London, demanding a ban on the activities of Bangladeshi political parties in the United Kingdom.
On Wednesday night (25 November), the youths, wearing black masks, gathered on various streets and in alleyways in Whitechapel, within the Tower Hamlets borough. They called for an end to divisions, clashes and violence among Bangladeshis living in the UK over politics in Bangladesh.
The masked youths delivered speeches in an alley near Whitechapel station, locally known as 'Neta Goli', and another alley beside the East London Mosque. These areas are popular gathering places for expatriate Bangladeshis in the evenings and are regularly visited by activists and leaders of the UK branches of various Bangladeshi political parties.
The youths also gathered at Altab Ali Park in east London, a well-known venue for various political, social and cultural programmes organised by expatriate Bangladeshis over the years.
Videos circulating on social media show the masked youths speaking in English and Bangla, with Sylheti accents. In their speeches, they highlighted how generations of expatriates had worked hard and made sacrifices to bring the Bangladeshi community in the UK to its current position.
They urged people not to undermine these achievements through divisions, clashes and violence in the name of Bangladeshi politics.
The youths alleged that the entire Bangladeshi community was suffering because of clashes and violent activities involving a small number of political activists. They said expatriate Bangladeshis were facing severe criticism from right-wing politicians in the UK as a result.
However, the masked youths' appearance in groups has raised concerns among local residents and businesspeople. Aminul Islam, a social worker and businessman who witnessed the incident, told Prothom Alo that a group of young men wearing black masks suddenly staged demonstrations in various Whitechapel alleyways around 8:00pm on Wednesday. Their appearance frightened ordinary people, he said, adding that women were particularly scared.
Aminul Islam alleged that the incident followed a meeting held by local community leaders on Monday demanding a ban on Bangladeshi political activities in the UK. Instead of resolving the problem, the community was becoming further divided, he said.
Many people also expressed concern on social media, saying such activities were spreading fear among the public.
Concerns grow over political clashes
Earlier, at a meeting held on Monday (23 November) at a hall in east London, members of the Bangladeshi community also demanded a ban on the activities of Bangladeshi political parties in the UK. Community leaders, including Sirajul Haque and Barrister Ataur Rahman, attended the meeting.
The demand has gained momentum following clashes between activists of the Awami League and the National Citizen Party (NCP) on 16 November. The incident took place around the Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath, East London, during a reception organised for NCP Convener Nahid Islam.
Following the incident, the issue also came under discussion in the UK's political arena. Bangladeshi immigrants were mentioned in statements by anti-immigration and right-wing politicians. Calls were also made to expel Bangladeshi immigrants from the UK.
Meanwhile, local Labour MP Jas Athwal urged Bangladeshis not to bring the country's politics to the UK in an interview with a media outlet.
Clashes over political differences in Bangladesh have raised concerns among various sections of the expatriate community about the image and safety of Bangladeshis in the UK. It was against this backdrop that the masked youths staged their demonstration in different parts of Whitechapel on Wednesday night.
However, the decision to stage a public demonstration in groups while wearing masks to demand an end to Bangladeshi political activities has also raised fresh questions about public safety.
The identities of the masked youths and whether they are affiliated with any organisation could not be confirmed. Neither the Metropolitan Police nor Tower Hamlets Council had issued any immediate response to the incident. It was also not known whether police had taken any action following the youths' activities.