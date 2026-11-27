A group of masked youths staged a demonstration in Whitechapel, East London, demanding a ban on the activities of Bangladeshi political parties in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday night (25 November), the youths, wearing black masks, gathered on various streets and in alleyways in Whitechapel, within the Tower Hamlets borough. They called for an end to divisions, clashes and violence among Bangladeshis living in the UK over politics in Bangladesh.