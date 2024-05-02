‘Tk 1,000 defaulter lands in jail, but Tk 100b defaulter stays by govt’

Mohammed Farashuddin, a former governor of Bangladesh Bank, has lambasted the government for its reluctance in taking action against the giant loan defaulters and enthusiasm in punishing the minors.

“A staggering $7 billion is being siphoned off annually, but nobody speaks about it. The government keeps mum, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also mysteriously refrains from commenting on it,” he said while addressing a programme organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka.

He observed that loan defaulters, tax evaders, and money launderers fall on the same line. They will return the money only in the face of strict stance by the ruling block.