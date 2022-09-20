Myanmar summons Bangladesh ambassador, explains border situation

Zaw Phyo Win, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar, summoned Bangladesh ambassador to the country Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury on Monday morning and said this while explaining the country’s position. Myanmar foreign ministry disclosed the information on its Facebook page on Monday night.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury said Myanmar foreign ministry invited him to clarify their position on the border situation.
While explaining the border situation to the Bangladesh ambassador, Zaw Phyo Win said Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 September attacked with mortar shells at Border Guard Police’s border outpost no. 31 at Taung PyoWell (left). Three mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory during that attack. Besides that, Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 and 17 September carried out separate attacks with mortar shells at BGP’s border outpost no. 34 at Taung PyoWell (right). At that time nine mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory.
Mentioning the two incidents, Zaw Phyo Win emphasised that the Arakan Army and ARSA members carried out the shootings near the border fencing of the two countries to destroy the “cordial relationship” between Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Zaw Phyo Win further said Myanmar always follows the bilateral agreements countries and international laws while taking necessary security measures near the border of the two countries. Alongside this, the country respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, including Bangladesh. Assuring Bangladesh of Myanmar’s cooperation in maintaining peace along the borders of the two countries, he placed emphasis on full and mutual cooperation of the Bangladesh side.
Earlier, on 7 September, Myanmar informed Bangladesh through diplomatic channels that there are trenches and bases of Arakan Army and ARSA inside Bangladesh.
Zaw Phyo Win raised the issue again in the meeting on Monday. He requested immediate investigation and action against those bases.
Later, he handed over an non-paper to the Bangladesh ambassador.