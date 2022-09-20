Bangladesh

Myanmar summons Bangladesh ambassador, explains border situation

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
BGB members recover the mortars landed in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar on 28 August 2022
BGB members recover the mortars landed in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar on 28 August 2022Prothom Alo file photo

Myanmar has this time shifted blame to Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed rebel group of the country, alongside the Arakan Army for the volatile situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ghumdhum, Naikhyangchhari, in Bandarban district.

The country has also claimed that the two sides – Arakan Army and ARSA – have created the ongoing situation in the border area to destroy the “cordial relations” between the two countries.

Zaw Phyo Win, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar, summoned Bangladesh ambassador to the country Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury on Monday morning and said this while explaining the country’s position. Myanmar foreign ministry disclosed the information on its Facebook page on Monday night.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury said Myanmar foreign ministry invited him to clarify their position on the border situation.

While explaining the border situation to the Bangladesh ambassador, Zaw Phyo Win said Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 September attacked with mortar shells at Border Guard Police’s border outpost no. 31 at Taung PyoWell (left). Three mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory during that attack. Besides that, Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 and 17 September carried out separate attacks with mortar shells at BGP’s border outpost no. 34 at Taung PyoWell (right). At that time nine mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory.

Mentioning the two incidents, Zaw Phyo Win emphasised that the Arakan Army and ARSA members carried out the shootings near the border fencing of the two countries to destroy the “cordial relationship” between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Zaw Phyo Win further said Myanmar always follows the bilateral agreements countries and international laws while taking necessary security measures near the border of the two countries. Alongside this, the country respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, including Bangladesh. Assuring Bangladesh of Myanmar’s cooperation in maintaining peace along the borders of the two countries, he placed emphasis on full and mutual cooperation of the Bangladesh side.

Earlier, on 7 September, Myanmar informed Bangladesh through diplomatic channels that there are trenches and bases of Arakan Army and ARSA inside Bangladesh.

Zaw Phyo Win raised the issue again in the meeting on Monday. He requested immediate investigation and action against those bases.

Later, he handed over an non-paper to the Bangladesh ambassador.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment