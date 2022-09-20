Myanmar summons Bangladesh ambassador, explains border situation

Zaw Phyo Win, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar, summoned Bangladesh ambassador to the country Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury on Monday morning and said this while explaining the country’s position. Myanmar foreign ministry disclosed the information on its Facebook page on Monday night.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury said Myanmar foreign ministry invited him to clarify their position on the border situation.

While explaining the border situation to the Bangladesh ambassador, Zaw Phyo Win said Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 September attacked with mortar shells at Border Guard Police’s border outpost no. 31 at Taung PyoWell (left). Three mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory during that attack. Besides that, Arakan Army and ARSA members on 16 and 17 September carried out separate attacks with mortar shells at BGP’s border outpost no. 34 at Taung PyoWell (right). At that time nine mortar shells fell inside the Bangladesh territory.