National unity: Interim govt conveys two messages to India
Amid rising tensions, the interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, took an initiative to foster a national unity in Bangladesh, irrespective of views and affiliations. He hosted meetings with different political parties, organisations, and religious leaders, except for the fallen Awami League and its allies.
According to experts, the three-day series of meetings, held from Tuesday to Thursday, effectively succeeded in forging a national unity. With this, it was conveyed that all, despite having differences in view and affiliation, are united in Bangladesh when it comes to the question of existence, independence, and dignity.
The developments came against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the attacks on the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala of India. A number of Hindu nationalist groups carried out the attack protesting what they call ‘minority persecution’ after a Hindu religious leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, had been arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges.
Political analysts and government insiders have a contention that Sheikh Hasina, chief of the ousted regime, played a significant role behind the tension over the Hindu community, in collaboration with the Indian authorities.
India must understand that the people of Bangladesh will no longer accept any submissive policy. We want friendship on the basis of equal rights and dignity
The interim government called the dialogues to deliver two messages to the Indian authorities: an uncompromised stance on sovereignty and dignity and a political unity among the pro-uprising forces in Bangladesh. Now, the political parties are resolved to uphold the unity and develop a new Bangladesh with the spirit of the July mass uprising.
According to insiders, tensions between two neighbouring nations were fueled by a series of incidents, including the arrest of Hindu leader on sedition charges, murder of a lawyer following denial of his bail, provocative disinformation campaigns by the Indian media, attack on the Bangladesh assistant high commission and desecration of the Bangladesh flag, and the West Bengal chief minister’s call to station UN peacekeepers in Bangladesh.
To deal with the adversities, Dr Muhammad Yunus brought all political parties, organisations, and religious leaders under a single umbrella. On Wednesday, the largest political gathering took place at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, with participation of top leaders from 35 political parties. They all announced a unity in the question of independence and dignity.
All but the fallen fascist group and their allies are ready to resist them (conspirators) unitedly
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led his party’s five-member delegation in the meeting. While talking to Prothom Alo on Friday, he said, “A clear message has been conveyed from the meeting that we stand united. Anti-Bangladesh propaganda is being spread centering the minorities, and we smell a conspiracy here. The nation must remain united now to fight this.”
Expressing unity in the political sphere, the BNP leader said, “All but the fallen fascist group and their allies are ready to resist them (conspirators) unitedly.”
The ongoing tensions with India over the security of the Hindu community are unprecedented to individuals linked to politics. At the same time, the series of dialogues with student movement leaders, political parties, and religious leaders for a national unity and spontaneous response from all are a never-seen initiative in Bangladesh.
Specifically, we, the forces who participated in the anti-fascist mass-uprising, want to safeguard our proud achievement in a democratic way. The dialogue embodies the aspiration
Over the recent developments, BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said external influence to create division using religion and put internal stability in question is unprecedented. “Such a situation requires national unity on the question of independent existence, and the dialogues served it.”
The chief adviser is likely to wrap up the series of dialogue through a meeting with the pro-uprising student organisations, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Union, and Chhatra Federation.
Zonayed Saki, leader of the Ganosamhati Andolan who joined the dialogue with political parties, said the dialogue’s main theme was the unity on the question of independence, sovereignty, and national interest of Bangladesh.
“Specifically, we, the forces who participated in the anti-fascist mass-uprising, want to safeguard our proud achievement in a democratic way. The dialogue embodies the aspiration,” he added.
In the dialogue, the political parties proposed to hold harmony rallies in all 64 districts, arrange joint programmes involving citizens from all walks of life, and organise protests across the country by standing with national flags. A joint programme is likely to be announced soon, in line with the proposals.
Asif Nazrul, the law affairs adviser of the interim government, said the nation, except for Awami League and its allies, forged a unity against the disinformation campaigns and anti-Bangladesh activities of India.
“It was necessary to convey the message home and abroad, and it is done now. At the same time, an environment has been created to consider execution of the proposals of the dialogues, including a joint rally, a political council and a security council,” he added.
Addressing India, the adviser said, “India must understand that the people of Bangladesh will no longer accept any submissive policy. We want friendship on the basis of equal rights and dignity.”