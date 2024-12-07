National unity: Interim govt conveys two messages to India

Amid rising tensions, the interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, took an initiative to foster a national unity in Bangladesh, irrespective of views and affiliations. He hosted meetings with different political parties, organisations, and religious leaders, except for the fallen Awami League and its allies.

According to experts, the three-day series of meetings, held from Tuesday to Thursday, effectively succeeded in forging a national unity. With this, it was conveyed that all, despite having differences in view and affiliation, are united in Bangladesh when it comes to the question of existence, independence, and dignity.