Train service disrupted with Khulna as oil tanker derailed

The rescue train from Ishwardi in Pabna started work by 7:00am to rescue the derailed tanker. The rescue operation was going on till 9:00am on Monday.

Uthli Railway stationmaster Mohammad Ali said a train carrying 30 tankers of diesel from Khulna was heading to Natore on Sunday night. The train was taken from Line 1 to Line 2 near Uthli Railway Station to give a crossing to the oncoming train. At 12:40 am, four tankers derailed near point 14/15 when the train was re-routed to line 1.

Quoting the rescue team, stationmaster Mohammad Ali said the train could start running after the derailed tankers were rescued by 12:00pm Monday.