Train service disrupted with Khulna as oil tanker derailed

Correspondent
Chuadanga
Railway communications with Khulna has been suspended as four tankers of an oil-carrying train derailed near Uthli railway station in Jivannagar upazila of Chuadanga around 12:40 am on Monday.

After the derailment of the oil tanker, the passenger trains from Khulna to Dhaka, Rajshahi and Goalanda and in the opposite direction got stuck at Darshana, Ansarbaria and Sabdalpur stations. Passengers traveling on this route have been facing trouble.

The rescue train from Ishwardi in Pabna started work by 7:00am to rescue the derailed tanker. The rescue operation was going on till 9:00am on Monday.

Uthli Railway stationmaster Mohammad Ali said a train carrying 30 tankers of diesel from Khulna was heading to Natore on Sunday night. The train was taken from Line 1 to Line 2 near Uthli Railway Station to give a crossing to the oncoming train. At 12:40 am, four tankers derailed near point 14/15 when the train was re-routed to line 1.

Quoting the rescue team, stationmaster Mohammad Ali said the train could start running after the derailed tankers were rescued by 12:00pm Monday.

