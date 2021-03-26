Transcript of intercepted Pakistan army's wireless communications on 25 March black night

: 26. The Chhetah element with this Bakhtar is not yours. Your Cheetah element has by mistake come to us here at our present location. I am sending them in a transport to join you and you can return the Cheetah element of 16 with . . .

: 26. Wilco. Over.

: 26. What is the progress regarding the personalities? Over.

: . . . . Working in this net please don’t disturb others. Out.

: 99. Send. Over.

: 99. May I know with whom formation call sign 44 is working? Send it in serial number.

: Seref call sign 41 hai. 44 koi call sign hamara nehi hai. Over.

: 99. Just before Markhor has passed this message to contact with other wire, by other wire call sign 41, 26 and 44 . . . . Over.

: 99. Only 26, 41 and 88. That message was only for 26, 41 and 88. Over.

: 99. Roger. Out.

: . . . all stations Alpha Kilo (20), as suggested earlier, please insist that all black flags and Bangladesh flags are removed immediately, if not already done so. Otherwise give a good does to those who are still flying them. Out.

: . . . I say again, as already discussed, ensure that no buildings fly black or Bangladesh flags . . .

: . . . don’t allow anybody to fly any flag Bangladesh and black type. That was only . . . Out.

: . . . and is this, did you take this? Over.

Control (Tikka Khan): That must be done. Otherwise, you know. It’s likely to lead to a lot of complications and implications. Besides, I want specially Dhanmondi to be searched from house to house. You can take your time, you may select the block, get hold of the people from each house, look at them, select if you find any, anyone, you know that we require, or that is of importance, you can arrest him and other returns to the houses. That’s all I have to say. If you have anything for me you pass it on. Over.

: 77. Roger so far.

: 77. In your area-this will be your task as Imam says each block will be cordoned off entirely and after due warning all the occupants asked to come out and will be recognised for any of the famous figures.

: 77. Then the houses will be gone through to nobody is inside. Roger so far, over.

: 41. This house to house search should be organised very systematically so that nothing is late unchecked apart from that you can try and get local people who are reliable enough to help you distinguish them. Over.

: 26. Send. Over.

:26. Markhor ko batayen keh Lt. Commander Moajjam (21) ko pakarhne. Gaya the to usne resistance . Kiya jistne woh mara gaya Lt Commander Moajjuam mara gaya Uski body hamare past hai, Over. (Should I tell Markhor when we sent to detain Lt. Commander Moajjam (21), he resisted in which he died and his body is with us)

: 26. Roger. Over.

: 88. How much longer will you take before you can finish off this area and go back to your original area of responsibility which is between the river and railway line. Over.

: 88. for 77. How it is quarter to seven. I will move from this place at eight. I will be requiring approximately an hour to collect the bodies and dispose them off. Over.

: 88. Roger. You can collect them in one place and call sign 26 may be told about them, their eventual disposal, the Imam said may be done later. For the present, they may be counted in separate categories of police or civilians and call sign 26 can keep a general eye on them while you move down to your area. Over.

: 88. Over. Roger. For the time being we have collected them and dumped them at one place and informed 26. Anything else?

: 88. Yes, regarding the announcement of curfew removal of flags and removal of road blocks -Imam desires that these be organized properly and in the native tongue as well as in English and Urdu and should be constantly carried on because a large number of people do not know what are the rules and restrictions. Curfew will carry on till 0700 hours tomorrow morning. Over.

: 88. Wilco. Even so far the last 3-4 hours we are constantly passing on

: 88. P.A. equipment. That’s very good and otherwise as the Imam said carry on with your re-organisation and administration. Out to you.

: Hello hello 26, 41 Did you receive? Over.

: 77. Message to 88 was, in one hours time he will move to original area of responsibility and take over including the corpses that have been collected. Your Imam can-ordinate with Imam 88. Over.

Control: ………Hello 88, there is a location South of the river, called Jinjira-this is just south of the river across from your area. It was reported earlier that arms and ammunitions were being sorted there. RSU may have some information after their patrolling you might like to keep an eye on this, Over……thank you. Let us know when you finish campus area and you move back to your own? I there some firing still continuing in your area? Over.

: 88. There is no firing but we are about to leave and odd round has been fired from one house. So we had to take a few chaps from that house. I don’t think there will be firing now. Over.

: 16. Roger. Have any other detail come to light? All the arms and ammunitions are in your control? Over.

: 16. Yes. except that some eight to ten chaps appeared with rifles twenty rounds of ammunition. Over.

: 77. That is quite insignificant. How many are holding within the lines now? have you made account? Over.

: 16. We are still at the job of sorting out the criminals and

: 16. Only after they are sorted out segregated only then we will start counting. We have not yet allowed anybody from the other side

: 77. i.e. neighbors including officers to move about. Over.

: 16. That is fine. Do as you think best. That’s perfectly alright. No hurry so far. If you have any requirement of ammunition, I don’t think you should, except your element that went help 88 that can be passed on to us. Out

: 16. That element is not in contact with us. I suggest you to ask 88 to give the requirement. Over.

: 16. Roger-But 88 is now moving back to its original area of responsibility, which is the south of the railway line and your element will, I think, be reverting to you. In any case we will get the requirement from him. Out.

: 88. The Imam would like you, once you move into your area to also secure the Siddhirganj power station-I say again the Shiddirganj power station where you have originally kept some elements. You should secure it as you move into your area 88. Over.

: 88. Wilco over.

: 88. Will done. What do you think would be the approximate number of casualties of the University -just give me an approximate number in your view. What will be the number killed or wounded or captured? Just give me a rough figure. Over.

: 88. Wait, Approximately 300. Over.

: 88. Well done 300 killed? Or anybody wounded captured? over SITREP.

: 88. I believe only in one thing -300 KILLED. Over.

Control: Once again I would like to give ” shabash” to all the boys including Aziz who was with you for a wonderful job done in this area. I am very pleased. Over.

: Roger, thank you so much. . . .