Transgender to be included as separate gender in national census: BBS

xsinh Besides the male and female, hijra (transgenders) will be included as a separate gender in the upcoming National Population Census to begin in January 2021, said Mohammad Tajul Islam, director general of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

“All necessary preparation is complete. The census will start from the beginning of January 2021,” Mohammad Tajul said at an online consultation meeting on ‘Inclusion of Hijra/Transgender community in National Census 2021’.

The programme was jointly organised by Bandhu Social Welfare Society and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday.