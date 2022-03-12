Transport master plan likely to be adopted in fifth BIMSTEC Summit: Shahriar

The fifth BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled to be held on 30 March, is likely to adopt the long-awaited BIMSTEC transport connectivity master plan, says state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, reports UNB.

This plan, he said, will put new impetus in implementation of multi-modal connectivity projects involving the member states towards regional integration in the Bay of Bengal region.

The fifth BIMSTEC Summit will be held this month four years after the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in 2018. This summit will be hosted by current chair Sri Lanka.

The fifth BIMSTEC Summit will be an opportunity to review and reflect what had worked and what did not, said the state minister.