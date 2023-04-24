70pc Boro paddy harvested in haor areas: Agriculture ministry

Seventy per cent of Boro paddy has been harvested in the haor areas so far, agriculture ministry said in a press release on Monday.
According to the press release, there are hoars in seven districts and boro paddy was cultivated on 953,000 hectares of land, including 452,000 hectares in haor areas, in these districts with a while a target of producing 4 million tonnes of rice.
Fifty five per cent of Boro paddy was harvested in haors of Sylhet, 70 per cent in Moulivibazar, 67 per cent in Habiganj, 73 per cent in Sunamganj, 58 per cent in Kishoreganj, 77 per cent in Netrokona, and 67 per cent of paddy was harvest in Brahmanbaria, the press release added.
Prior to the Eid-ul-Fitr, agriculture minister Md Abdur Razzak said if no natural calamity happens and paddy is harvested on time, boro production will set record in this harvest.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, this year boro has been cultivated on 5 million hectares of land with a target of producing 21.5 million tonnes of rice.
Boro was cultivated on 4.81 million hector of land in 2021-22 fiscal year and 22 million tonnes of rice were produced.