‘May no father leave the world this way’

Wife Ratna Shil hoped her husband Bhuban Chandra Shil, who was injured when a group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the streets of Dhaka, would get back consciousness.

Ratna spent most the last week sitting on the stairs of Popular Hospital in Dhanmondi with her daughter Bhumika Chandra Shil, hoping that Bhuban would survive. He didn’t as the physicians this morning declared him dead.

Ratna was found clutching Bhumika hopelessly on the first floor of Popular Hospital this afternoon. They were waiting to receive the body of Bhuban.

“I don’t know who opened fire. Now my husband has left us. We want those who killed him to get punishment. May no father leave the world so quickly this way. My daughter is so hapless; her little dreams would never be fulfilled.”