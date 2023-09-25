‘May no father leave the world this way’

Wife Ratna Shil hoped her husband Bhuban Chandra Shil, who was injured when a group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the streets of Dhaka, would get back consciousness.
Ratna spent most the last week sitting on the stairs of Popular Hospital in Dhanmondi with her daughter Bhumika Chandra Shil, hoping that Bhuban would survive. He didn’t as the physicians this morning declared him dead.
Ratna was found clutching Bhumika hopelessly on the first floor of Popular Hospital this afternoon. They were waiting to receive the body of Bhuban.
“I don’t know who opened fire. Now my husband has left us. We want those who killed him to get punishment. May no father leave the world so quickly this way. My daughter is so hapless; her little dreams would never be fulfilled.”
A group of terrorists fired indiscriminately at the private car of top terrorist Tarik Saeed Mamun in the Tejgaon industrial area on Monday night. During the incident, Bhuban, who was on his way to Arambagh from his Gulshan office on a motorcycle, was shot in the head. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital immediately and later shifted to Popular Hospital. He underwent a surgery on his head on Saturday. Bhuban died at 10:35am today. His body was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital for autopsy.
The body would be taken to Bhuban’s village home in Feni’s Fulgazi.
Bhuban would work as legal adviser at Gomati Textile Limited in Gulshan. His wife Ratna works as a teacher in a high school in Maizdi. Ratna would live in Noakhali’s Maizdi with her daughter.
Ratna was repeatedly saying "My daughter could not go to pilgrimage with her father.”
The daughter consoled mother saying, “We would go and father’s soul would always be with us.”
Ratna said they had a plan to go to Chennai for her treatment on 30 September and then to pilgrimage places in India. Bhuban had a lot of plans to visit pilgrimage.
Bhuban and Ratna went to Chennai in May but couldn’t take Bhumika as her SSC exam was going on at that time.
Bhumika said she wanted to become a businessperson. But she wants to become a physician to fulfill her father's dream.