Power being restored in southern districts, more time needed for situation to be normal

The power supply has become normal in Barguna, Bhola, Bagerhat, Meherpur and Narail while the supply in Jhalakathi, Pirozpur, Madaripur and Sariatpur is yet to return, he said.
Abul Kalam further said it might take till 9:00 am to 10:00 am Tuesday for the electricity supply to resume in these districts.
The WZPDCL official added, power distribution lines and poles have been damaged extensively by the uprooted trees and fallen tree branches due to the Sitrang. They are being repaired. The fire service members are assisting them with this.
The work of repairing the power supply lines started as soon as the intensity of the cyclone eased. However, the roads are not that commutable as yet. That’s why the repair work is taking long.
Meanwhile, the road connectivity with the southern region of the country was almost cut off for trees being uprooted on Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highway in Faridpur due to the rage of the cyclone.
However, transport movement has been resumed on these two highways, after removing the trees. According to latest news, bus service on those two highways started on a limited scale from 2:00 am Tuesday.
Taimur Alam, officer-in-charge of Bhanga highway police and Miraz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nagarkanda police station informed these to Prothom Alo. The intensity of the storm has eased a lot in the coastal areas.
Reportedly, a total of nine people -- three people in Cumilla, two in Bhola, two in Sirajganj, one in Narail and one in Barguna -- have died because of the gusty wind during the storm.
The education ministry has announced for all the educational institutes in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions to be closed on Tuesday because of the situation.
The meteorological department said that the cyclone entered India passing over the capital and Sylhet on Monday night. And it turned into a land depression at the time.
However, the sea is rough due to the effect of the cyclone. Because of the storm, moderate to heavy rain is likely to pour till Tuesday afternoon in most parts of the country including the coastal areas.