Power being restored in southern districts, more time needed for situation to be normal

The gusty wind due to the cyclone ‘Sitrang’, has caused extensive damage to the electric poles and transmission lines in many places of the country’s south-western region.

Many areas in the southern districts went dark as soon as the cyclone hit. Though the restoration of power supply has begun already, it will take more time for the situation to be completely normal.

SM Abul Kalam, sub-divisional engineer at power distribution agency, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL)’s Khulna Boyra head office said these to Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday night.