Nine die in cyclone Sitrang

Cyclone 'Sitrang' has weakened in to a land depression after losing strength with incessant rainfall. However, at least nine people lost their lives in the cyclone across the country, including five women and two children.

Of them seven died after branches of trees fell on them. Two others died in an incident of boat capsize. However, the overall casualties and loss from the cyclone could not be estimated immediately.

According to the locals, police, sources in hospitals and reports from Prothom Alo’s staff correspondents and correspondents from concerned areas, the forefront of the cyclone hit the coastal region of Bangladesh at around 6.00 pm on Monday.

The centre of the cyclone hit the coastal areas at around 9.00 pm. There was stormy wind all day across the country due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang.