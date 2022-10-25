Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast, weakens into depression

The cyclonic storm “Sitrang” completed crossing Barishal-Chattogram coast near Bhola early Tuesday as well as weakened rapidly into a depression by giving precipitation.

The system was lying over Dhaka-Cumilla-Brahmanbaria and adjoining areas as a land depression early Tuesday, said special bulletin no. 12 of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), issued on Tuesday morning.

The special bulletin of the met office also said steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay due to the land depression.