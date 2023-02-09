EC itself dubious over installing CCTV cameras at all polling booths

The election commission (EC) itself is now dubious with their plan to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the polling centres of all 300 constituencies in the 12th parliamentary elections -- one among their 19 designed remedies to overcome 14 challenges in a bid to hold free, fair and credible voting.

However, the election specialists said setting up CCTV cameras [to the polling booth] is a laudable initiative. But it is not the only means to ensure credible elections. With bringing the election field under the full grip of the commission, it is necessary to ensure equal participation of all [parties] in the elections -- integral parts of the free and fair polls.