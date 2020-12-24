Turkey keen to enhance defence coop, Bangladesh more interested in trade, investment

Turkey expressed its keenness to enhance “defence cooperation” with Bangladesh and go for “joint production and technology transfer” with different countries including Bangladesh as Turkey’s defence capacity is growing, reports UNB.

“Turkey is ready for joint production and technology transfer to other countries including Bangladesh,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told newspersons at a joint briefing at state guesthouse Padma on Wednesday.

He said they do not produce everything but they are now producing more than 75 per cent of their needs because in the past they had difficulties to procure defence items. “Therefore, we started producing for our own needs.”

The Turkish foreign minister said they are also having joint ventures and technology transfer with neighboring countries.