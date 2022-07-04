Two Biman Boeing aircraft collide again at Shahjalal airport

She said a team consisting of Biman engineers are probing the incident. The team is supposed to submit a probe report today which can determine the extent of damage and reasons for the collision.

This is not the first instance of such accident at Shahjalal Airport as two incidents were reported in this year alone. A Boeing 737 and another Boeing 777 aircraft collided on 10 April. Five personnel including chief engineer was suspended for their negligence after the accident.

A US-Bangla Airways Ground Support Equipment (GSE) collided with Biman aircraft on 4 June. The Biman aircraft was grounded after the accident, and later repaired.