Two foreign secretaries lay emphasis on advancing Bangladesh-India relations

Shringla reached Dhaka on a two-day visit on Tuesday. As per schedule, he met with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at noon. The Indian foreign secretary is scheduled to make courtesy calls on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
On Wednesday, the second day of his visit, the Indian foreign secretary would make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He will return to Delhi on the same day.
About the meeting, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "We discussed various bilateral issues for about 50 minutes. We have many unresolved and multidimensional issues with India. We have discussed those. We have discussed how we will advance in the days to come. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh this year. It is a record that Indian president Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Bangladesh this year."
"We celebrated Maitri Dibas yesterday. Altogether a golden age is prevailing in the relations between the two countries. We have discussed issues of cooperation including connectivity, new technologies and environment friendly energy. We have also talked about how we can go ahead further," the Bangladesh foreign secretary added.
Masud Bin Momen said, "Simultaneously we have discussed how we can solve unresolved issues. We have discussed as to how we can make our border more peaceful. Discussions have also been held on widening trade and cooperation to tackle coronavirus. New variants of coronavirus may appear. So cooperation has to be continued. Bangladesh will never be safe if India is not safe."
Speaking to the media workers, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, he was delighted to come to Bangladesh. He said, discussions have been held with the foreign secretary. I will call on the foreign minister. I will meet with the Awami League general secretary. I will meet with old friends at the residence of Indian high commission. I will meet with the prime minister tomorrow. December is very important for Bangladesh and India. President Ram Nath Kovind will come to Bangladesh on the occasion of celebrating 16 December.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla said relations between two countries are doing well. Celebration of two countries together is rare. People of Bangladesh and India laid down their lives in 1971. They shed blood for independence. We are proud of being part of your victory day. The Indian president is coming at the invitation of Bangladesh president. This is his first visit to Bangladesh.
He said "Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in March. That was his first foreign trip during the Covid period. This reflects the importance of relation. Under the leadership of prime ministers of two countries, we have entered the golden era of relation. There is no big obstacle in the cooperation between two countries. Discussions have been held as to how the relation can be taken ahead in the days to come. We have talked on green and renewable energy, digital cooperation, in which the next generation is involved. Employment opportunities of the people of two countries are involved."
Replying to a question on the connectivity, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said of the six inter-country connectivity, five have been made operational while the sixth one will be finished next year. Akhaura-Agartala new project will be launched next year.
When asked whether prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi soon, the Indian foreign secretary said,, we want that she visits India. While visiting Dhaka in March, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi invited her. This is still in force. This is being discussed at the diplomatic level as to when this visit between two countries can be arranged. There is a concern over Omicron. However, she should visit India as soon as possible and we want that.