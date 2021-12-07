Two foreign secretaries lay emphasis on advancing Bangladesh-India relations

He said "Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in March. That was his first foreign trip during the Covid period. This reflects the importance of relation. Under the leadership of prime ministers of two countries, we have entered the golden era of relation. There is no big obstacle in the cooperation between two countries. Discussions have been held as to how the relation can be taken ahead in the days to come. We have talked on green and renewable energy, digital cooperation, in which the next generation is involved. Employment opportunities of the people of two countries are involved."

Replying to a question on the connectivity, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said of the six inter-country connectivity, five have been made operational while the sixth one will be finished next year. Akhaura-Agartala new project will be launched next year.

When asked whether prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi soon, the Indian foreign secretary said,, we want that she visits India. While visiting Dhaka in March, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi invited her. This is still in force. This is being discussed at the diplomatic level as to when this visit between two countries can be arranged. There is a concern over Omicron. However, she should visit India as soon as possible and we want that.