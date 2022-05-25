Two Indian Navy ships arrive in Mongla for exercise

Indian Naval Ships arrived after conducting the 4th edition of India-Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Bangladesh Navy Ships on 22-23 May along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).
The CORPAT drill is an annual exercise between the two Navies to enhance interoperability while conducting maritime operations to combat transnational maritime crimes, the release added.
Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both countries also participated in the Coordinated Patrol.
In addition, the Special Forces teams from both the Navies will also conduct joint drills to strengthen interoperability as well as to learn from each other’s best practices.
On 26 May, the ships of both Navies will sail together to conduct the Sea phase of the exercise in the Bay of Bengal which will involve naval drills, manoeuvres, weapon firings, and interception exercises.
The exercise will culminate on 27 May, the release added.
The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020.