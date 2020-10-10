Two students stage Dhaka-Sylhet march against rape

Two young men, wrapped in flags of Bangladesh, stood at the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday noon, carry placards against rape. One placard called for the people to unite against rape and the other stated 'Dhaka-Sylhet march against rape.'

The two students marched a distance of almost 250km on foot, from Dhaka to Sylhet, protesting against the Sylhet MC College hostel incident where a man was held hostage while his wife was raped.

The two protestors are Arif Sohel, second year student of international relations at Jahangirnagar University and Kazi Mehdi Hasan, second year student of English literature at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).