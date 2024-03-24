Seven flyovers on Dhaka-Gazipur route open to traffic ahead of Eid

A total of seven flyovers under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project have inaugurated on Dhaka-Gazipur route with the aim of ensuring smooth journeys for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader virtually inaugurated the structures, through connecting from his Secretariat here today.

"With the opening of these seven flyovers ahead of Eid, we are offering a gift to the home-bound passengers from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Quader said.

The opening of the flyovers would make travelling easier and give relief to the home-bound passengers of greater Mymensingh area, he added.