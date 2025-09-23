Govt regrets over troubling incident in New York
The interim government has expressed its deep regret over the troubling incident that occurred in the USA on Monday targeting the political leaders and vowed to meet the incident with appropriate legal and diplomatic responses.
“Acts of political violence and intimidation—whether within Bangladesh or beyond its borders—will not be tolerated and will be met with appropriate legal and diplomatic responses,” said a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Tuesday.
The government also reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, both at home and abroad, it added.
“The Interim Government of Bangladesh expresses its deep regret over the troubling incident that occurred on Monday in New York, in which Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara were subjected to a targeted and politically motivated assault,” the statement said.
“The attack was allegedly carried out by affiliates and supporters of the ousted autocrat, Sheikh Hasina,” it added.
This reprehensible act is a stark and ‘painful reminder of the toxic and violent political culture that flourished under Hasina’s regime’—a legacy the interim government is firmly committed to dismantling in order to build a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive Bangladesh, the statement read.
Explaining the Bangladesh government’s security measures taken for the Chief Adviser’s entourage in New York, it said, “In anticipation of potential security risks during the visit of the Chief Adviser and accompanying political leaders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had coordinated a series of precautionary security measures”.
Upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the delegation was initially directed through a designated VVIP gate and boarded into a specially secured transportation unit, the statement said, adding, however, due to unexpected and last-minute visa-related complications, the delegation was required to reroute and proceed through an alternative exit.
“Despite a formal request made at the highest levels of the Interim Government for continued VVIP access and security facilitation for the political leaders, airport authorities regrettably denied the request,” it said, adding, this lapse inadvertently exposed members of the delegation to risk.
Immediately following the incident, the statement said, the interim government—through the Bangladesh Mission in New York—engaged with the New York Police Department to ensure a swift and lawful response.
“We have been informed that one individual has already been apprehended, and a formal investigation into the matter is currently underway,” it said, adding, as a result of this incident, security measures for the chief adviser and all members of the official delegation have been significantly reinforced.
“The Interim Government remains in close and continuous coordination with U.S. federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and dignity of its representatives abroad,” the statement read.