Govt regrets over troubling incident in New York

The interim government has expressed its deep regret over the troubling incident that occurred in the USA on Monday targeting the political leaders and vowed to meet the incident with appropriate legal and diplomatic responses.

“Acts of political violence and intimidation—whether within Bangladesh or beyond its borders—will not be tolerated and will be met with appropriate legal and diplomatic responses,” said a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Tuesday.

The government also reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, both at home and abroad, it added.