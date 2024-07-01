Dhaka, Riyadh emphasise boosting Saudi investment

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia emphasised increasing Saudi investment in Bangladesh during the second round of political consultations between the two countries held on Monday in Riyadha foreign ministry's press release said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, led their respective delegations during the consultation meeting.

The discussions focused on enhancing Saudi investment in Bangladesh's special economic zones and exploring opportunities for Saudi funds to be deposited in Bangladesh's offshore accounts.