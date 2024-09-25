US announces $199m in aid for Rohingya, host communities

The new aid package includes over 129 million dollars from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and nearly 70 million dollars from the US Department of State.

The assistance is aimed at addressing the urgent needs of more than 610,000 Rohingyas facing acute food insecurity, with USAID’s contribution including $78 million from the US Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation.

This will help purchase, ship, and distribute approximately 52,200 metric tons of food commodities from American farmers to affected communities in Bangladesh.

The funding will also support international organizations such as the International Rescue Committee, UNICEF, and the UN World Food Program in providing critical food, nutrition, and protection assistance to both Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox’s Bazar.