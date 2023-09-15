BNP, opposition parties to hold protest rally in Dhaka this afternoon 

On the occasion of 'International Democracy Day' on 15 September, BNP will hold a protest rally in Nayapaltan, the capital, Friday afternoon.
The rally aims to push forward the 'one-point' demand for the resignation of the government and to protest against the sentencing of opposition leaders and activists in 'false' cases.
In addition to BNP, various opposition parties and alliances will also organise simultaneous programs.
The rally, initiated by Dhaka North and South City BNP, will commence at Nayapaltan at 3:00 pm. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the program as the chief guest.
Furthermore, 'Ganatantra Mancha' will hold a protest rally at Paltan intersection at 4:00 pm, the '12-party alliance' in front of Bijoynagar water tank, 'Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote’ in front of Al-Raji complex in Old Paltan.
Additionally, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Oli Ahmad will hold a protest rally at 3:00 pm in front of the party office adjacent to the FDC in Karwan Bazar. Gano Forum and People's Party will gather opposite Notre Dame College in Motijheel.
Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Huq) will assemble in front of the party office in Purana Paltan, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) at Paltan intersection, NDM at Malibagh intersection, Ganotantrik Baam Oikya at 10:00 am at Paltan intersection, and the Labour Party at 11:00 am at the party office in Nayapaltan.