BNP, opposition parties to hold protest rally in Dhaka this afternoon 

On the occasion of 'International Democracy Day' on 15 September, BNP will hold a protest rally in Nayapaltan, the capital, Friday afternoon.

The rally aims to push forward the 'one-point' demand for the resignation of the government and to protest against the sentencing of opposition leaders and activists in 'false' cases.

In addition to BNP, various opposition parties and alliances will also organise simultaneous programs.