440 more hospitalised with dengue in 24 hrs

Of the total deaths, 23 were reported from Dhaka division, 23 from Chattogram and four from Barishal division.
Of the new patients, 325 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 115 outside it.
A total of 1,628 dengue patients, including 1,272 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 13,440 dengue cases and 11,762 recoveries so far.