Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested two suspected members of new militant group ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya’ after a “gunfight” at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The arrestees were identified as Ronobir, a Shura member and head of the armed wing of the militant group, and his associate Bashar, a bomb-making expert.